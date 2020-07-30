App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 685: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi recommended hold rating on HDFC Life Insurance Company with a target price of Rs 685 in its research report dated July 27, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company


HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported 10.3% year-over-year (y/y) decline in gross premium to Rs.58,626 million in Q1FY21, mainly due to de-growth in new business premium. However, renewal premium witnessed decent growth of 24.1% y/y. Net premium income (net of reinsurance) decreased 11.2% y/y Rs.57,337 million in the quarter. The company sold about 1,90,000 policies in the quarter, registering a degrowth of 4%. The quarter witnessed lower commission expenses along with reduced benefits and change in actuarial liabilities. Profit after tax increased 5.8 % y/y to Rs.4,505 million as new business strain was offset by continued profit from back book.



Outlook


We continue to remain positive on the company with HOLD rating and a target price of Rs.685 per share.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 05:46 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Hold #Recommendations

