Hold HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 605: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company

We attended the HDFC Life's technology day showcasing key enablers of end to end journeys at both in the background and at the front end. Overall experience has been quite impressive with strong adoption of technology especially insurance as a product is quite complex in nature with diverse needs of customer. HDFCLI has tried to stich tech enabled solutions across the value chain leading to provide seamless experience, bring down TATs and provided customer centric products and experience. Company has built most of its tech surrounding the product & service tenets of mortality, morbidity, longevity and covering risk on interest rates and enables it to innovate to the core. Many of the initiatives are already playing out well on cost efficiencies, drive business mix changes and other ratios.

Outlook

Although, valuations of 3.7x Sep-21 EV have left limited room for large upside and hence we retain our HOLD rating with TP of Rs605 based on 3.9x P/EV.

