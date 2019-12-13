App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 605: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on HDFC Life Insurance Company with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated December 12, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company


We attended the HDFC Life's technology day showcasing key enablers of end to end journeys at both in the background and at the front end. Overall experience has been quite impressive with strong adoption of technology especially insurance as a product is quite complex in nature with diverse needs of customer. HDFCLI has tried to stich tech enabled solutions across the value chain leading to provide seamless experience, bring down TATs and provided customer centric products and experience. Company has built most of its tech surrounding the product & service tenets of mortality, morbidity, longevity and covering risk on interest rates and enables it to innovate to the core. Many of the initiatives are already playing out well on cost efficiencies, drive business mix changes and other ratios.


Outlook


Although, valuations of 3.7x Sep-21 EV have left limited room for large upside and hence we retain our HOLD rating with TP of Rs605 based on 3.9x P/EV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
Read More
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 03:38 pm

tags #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.