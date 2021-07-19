MARKET NEWS

Hold HDFC AMC; target of Rs 3150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HDFC AMC with a target price of Rs 3150 in its research report dated July 12, 2021.

July 19, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC AMC


HDFC AMC is among the largest and profitable mutual funds with a AUM of Rs 4.18 lakh crore as on June 2021. • Market share as on Q1FY22 was at 12.4%. Strong distribution network with 227 branches and over 70,000 empanelled distribution partners. Q1FY22 Results: HDFC AMC reported a soft quarter. • AUM up 17% YoY, 5.9% QoQ to Rs 4.18 lakh crore, equity AUM up 9% QoQ • Revenue from operations flat QoQ at Rs 507 crore; yields down 3 bps QoQ • PAT up 9% QoQ (14.3% YoY) to Rs 345 crore, primarily led by higher one-off other income at Rs 101 crore.


Outlook


We value HDFC AMC at ~43x FY23 EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 3150 per share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #HDFC AMC #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jul 19, 2021 02:42 pm

