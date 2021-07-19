Hold HDFC AMC; target of Rs 3150: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC AMC

HDFC AMC is among the largest and profitable mutual funds with a AUM of Rs 4.18 lakh crore as on June 2021. • Market share as on Q1FY22 was at 12.4%. Strong distribution network with 227 branches and over 70,000 empanelled distribution partners. Q1FY22 Results: HDFC AMC reported a soft quarter. • AUM up 17% YoY, 5.9% QoQ to Rs 4.18 lakh crore, equity AUM up 9% QoQ • Revenue from operations flat QoQ at Rs 507 crore; yields down 3 bps QoQ • PAT up 9% QoQ (14.3% YoY) to Rs 345 crore, primarily led by higher one-off other income at Rs 101 crore.

Outlook

We value HDFC AMC at ~43x FY23 EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 3150 per share.

