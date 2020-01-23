App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HDFC AMC target of Rs 3040: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HDFC AMC with a target price of Rs 3040 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC AMC


HDFC AMC reported a healthy set of numbers with traction in AUM and profitability. AUM growth came in at 12% YoY to Rs 368900 crore, at a lower pace compared to the previous run rate, attributable to redemption from equity asset base. Share of equity asset in AUM was at 46.4% with non-equity at 53.6%. SIP inflow witnessed a marginal dip at Rs 1220 crore in Q3FY20 compared to Rs 1280 crore in Q2FY20.


Outlook


At the current price, the positives seems to be priced in. Therefore, we maintain our target price of Rs 3040 per share with a HOLD rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 23, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #HDFC AMC #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

