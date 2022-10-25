English
    Hold HDFC AMC; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HDFC AMC with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC AMC


    HDFC AMC is among the largest and profitable mutual funds with an QAAUM of ~Rs 4.2 lakh crore as on September 2022. Market share as on Q2FY23 was at ~11% • Strong distribution network with 228 branches and more than 80,000 empanelled distribution partners.



    Outlook


    We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD. HDFC AMC has maintained steady yields and market share despite volatility in capital markets. Sustained superior yields and market share remain positive. Maintain our TP at Rs 2200, valuing HDFC AMC at ~27.8x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #HDFC AMC #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:40 pm
