Hold HDFC AMC; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC AMC

HDFC AMC is among the largest and profitable mutual funds with an QAAUM of ~Rs 4.2 lakh crore as on September 2022. Market share as on Q2FY23 was at ~11% • Strong distribution network with 228 branches and more than 80,000 empanelled distribution partners.

Outlook

We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD. HDFC AMC has maintained steady yields and market share despite volatility in capital markets. Sustained superior yields and market share remain positive. Maintain our TP at Rs 2200, valuing HDFC AMC at ~27.8x FY24E EPS.

