you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated October 24, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Tech reported a strong margin beat mainly on account of IBM products consolidation and SG&A optimisation. For FY20E, the company has raised its revenue guidance to 15-17% (from 14-16%) in constant currency. Of this, ~10-11% YoY growth would be organic while another ~5-6% growth would be attributed to inorganic. It has maintained its EBIT margin guidance of 18.5-19.5%. The board has recommended a bonus issue of 1:1.


Outlook


HCL Tech reported a healthy quarter from the perspective of margin expansion, deal signings and organic growth guidance. However, taking into consideration the company’s quality of revenue growth, acquisition led strategy and lower dividend yield in near term (owing to recent IBM deal), we maintain our HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 1200/share (~14x FY21E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 29, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #HCL Technologies #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

