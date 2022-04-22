 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1150: ICICI Securities

Broker Research
Apr 22, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

ICICI Securities research report on HCL Technologies

HCLT’s results exhibited a similar theme as the last three quarters: strong services growth, margin performance impacted by weak Products business, and a healthy TCV. HCLT reported a miss on revenue growth at 1.1% QoQ CC (vs Isec: +1.5%). Miss was on account of 24% QoQ CC decline in Products and Platforms but Services (ITBS and ERS) posted strong growth of 5% QoQ CC. We would like to highlight that since last three quarters, Services business has consistently grown organically at 5.0% CC QoQ or higher (highest amongst Tier-I). Among Services, IT services posted strong growth of 5.2% QoQ and ER&D posted 4% QoQ CC growth. Q1 is a seasonally weak quarter because of pass-through of productivity benefits and HCLT expects Q1FY23 to be no different. HCLT has guided for 12-14 YoY CC growth for FY23, and we expect revenue growth of 13%/12.3% YoY USD in FY23/24.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating with multiple of 19x on FY24E EPS of Rs61 to arrive at a target price of Rs1,150 (prior: Rs1,177).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #HCL Technologies #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
first published: Apr 22, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.