Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Tech reported a mixed bag performance with healthy revenue growth of 4.2% QoQ in constant currency led by a ramp up of deal wins in last few quarters while margins missed estimates due to a dip in margins of ER&D business. HCL completed the acquisition of select IBM products on June 30, 2019. For FY20E, HCL Tech maintained a revenue guidance of 14-16% in constant currency and EBIT margin guidance of 18.5-19.5%.

Outlook

However, we remain cautious on the company’s quality of revenue growth, acquisition led strategy and product led growth (that is volatile in nature). This coupled with downward revision in margins prompts us to maintain our HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 1150/share (~14x FY21E EPS).

