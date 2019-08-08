App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Tech reported a mixed bag performance with healthy revenue growth of 4.2% QoQ in constant currency led by a ramp up of deal wins in last few quarters while margins missed estimates due to a dip in margins of ER&D business. HCL completed the acquisition of select IBM products on June 30, 2019. For FY20E, HCL Tech maintained a revenue guidance of 14-16% in constant currency and EBIT margin guidance of 18.5-19.5%.


Outlook


However, we remain cautious on the company’s quality of revenue growth, acquisition led strategy and product led growth (that is volatile in nature). This coupled with downward revision in margins prompts us to maintain our HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 1150/share (~14x FY21E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:35 pm

tags #HCL Technologies #Hold #ICICI Direct #recommendation

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.