English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Havells India; target of Rs 1375: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Havells India with a target price of Rs 1375 in its research report dated May 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Havells India


    Havells India (HIL) is India’s leading electrical appliances & equipment manufacturer with a diversified product portfolio consisting of switchgears, cables, electrical consumer durables and lighting & fixtures. Apart from ‘Havells’, HIL’s other major brands include Crabtree, Standard, Reo and Lloyd. In all its business segments, Havells has a strong presence in the organised product category with market share ranging between 6% and 20% • Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of 20% & 25%, respectively (fiveyear average), with stringent working capital policy.


    Outlook


    We revise our rating from BUY to HOLD. We value the stock at 53x FY24 EPS with revised target price to Rs 1375/share.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Havells India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 7, 2022 10:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.