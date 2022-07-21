Hold Havells India; target of Rs 1370: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Havells India

Havells India (HIL) is India’s leading electrical appliances & equipment manufacturer with a diversified product portfolio consisting of switchgears, cables, electrical consumer durables and lighting & fixtures. Apart from ‘Havells’, HIL’s other major brands include Crabtree, Standard, Reo and Lloyd. In all its business segments, Havells has a strong presence in the organised product category with market share ranging between 6% and 20% • Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of 19% & 24%, respectively (fiveyear average), with stringent working capital policy.



We revise our rating from BUY to HOLD. We value the stock at 53x FY24E EPS with a revised target price of Rs 1370/share.

At 17:30 Havells India was quoting at Rs 1,257.55, up Rs 34.20, or 2.80 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,259.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1,197.35.

It was trading with volumes of 70,998 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 33,967 shares, an increase of 109.02 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.86 percent or Rs 36.00 at Rs 1,223.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,503.70 and 52-week low Rs 1,037.80 on 18 October, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.37 percent below its 52-week high and 21.17 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 78,786.52 crore. For all recommendations report, click here

Havells India - 210722 -icici