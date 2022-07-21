English
    Hold Havells India; target of Rs 1370: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Havells India with a target price of Rs 1370 in its research report dated July 21, 2022.

    July 21, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Havells India


    Havells India (HIL) is India’s leading electrical appliances & equipment manufacturer with a diversified product portfolio consisting of switchgears, cables, electrical consumer durables and lighting & fixtures. Apart from ‘Havells’, HIL’s other major brands include Crabtree, Standard, Reo and Lloyd. In all its business segments, Havells has a strong presence in the organised product category with market share ranging between 6% and 20% • Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of 19% & 24%, respectively (fiveyear average), with stringent working capital policy.



    Outlook


    We revise our rating from BUY to HOLD. We value the stock at 53x FY24E EPS with a revised target price of Rs 1370/share.

    At 17:30 Havells India was quoting at Rs 1,257.55, up Rs 34.20, or 2.80 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,259.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1,197.35.

    It was trading with volumes of 70,998 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 33,967 shares, an increase of 109.02 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.86 percent or Rs 36.00 at Rs 1,223.35.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,503.70 and 52-week low Rs 1,037.80 on 18 October, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 16.37 percent below its 52-week high and 21.17 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 78,786.52 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Havells India - 210722 -icici

    Tags: #Havells India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 07:23 pm
