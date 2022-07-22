Hold Havells India; target of Rs 1251: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Havells India

We expect HAVL to be a key beneficiary from revival of Consumer and Industrial/Infra segments (25% of sales) as 1) it has diverse product portfolio covering 70% of household electric sockets 2) is amongst top 3 players in most product categories (except Lloyd) 3) Lloyd portfolio is slowly gaining traction and 4) focus is on innovation and expansion of distribution reach. We remain optimistic on the company’s future growth prospects given 1) resilient demand momentum across segments 2) secular growth across Metro & Tier I/II cities, towns and 3) consumer behavioral changes aiding sustained market share gains from unorganized players. We estimate 13.7% earnings CAGR over FY21-23. Downgrade to ‘HOLD’

We have cut our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate by 11.4%/ 9.9% to reflect margin headwinds in the short term and downgrade HAVL to ‘HOLD’ from Accumulate on DCF based TP of Rs1,251 (earlier Rs1,369 earlier).

At 17:30 Havells India was quoting at Rs 1,226.20, down Rs 31.35, or 2.49 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,258.20 and an intraday low of Rs 1,219.00.

It was trading with volumes of 37,246 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 34,070 shares, an increase of 9.32 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.80 percent or Rs 34.20 at Rs 1,257.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,503.70 and 52-week low Rs 1,037.80 on 18 October, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.33 percent below its 52-week high and 18.33 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 76,822.41 crore.

