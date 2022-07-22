English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Havells India; target of Rs 1251: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Havells India with a target price of Rs 1251 in its research report dated July 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 22, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Havells India


    We expect HAVL to be a key beneficiary from revival of Consumer and Industrial/Infra segments (25% of sales) as 1) it has diverse product portfolio covering 70% of household electric sockets 2) is amongst top 3 players in most product categories (except Lloyd) 3) Lloyd portfolio is slowly gaining traction and 4) focus is on innovation and expansion of distribution reach. We remain optimistic on the company’s future growth prospects given 1) resilient demand momentum across segments 2) secular growth across Metro & Tier I/II cities, towns and 3) consumer behavioral changes aiding sustained market share gains from unorganized players. We estimate 13.7% earnings CAGR over FY21-23. Downgrade to ‘HOLD’



    Outlook


    We have cut our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate by 11.4%/ 9.9% to reflect margin headwinds in the short term and downgrade HAVL to ‘HOLD’ from Accumulate on DCF based TP of Rs1,251 (earlier Rs1,369 earlier).


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Havells India was quoting at Rs 1,226.20, down Rs 31.35, or 2.49 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,258.20 and an intraday low of Rs 1,219.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 37,246 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 34,070 shares, an increase of 9.32 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.80 percent or Rs 34.20 at Rs 1,257.55.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,503.70 and 52-week low Rs 1,037.80 on 18 October, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 18.33 percent below its 52-week high and 18.33 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 76,822.41 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Havells India - 220722 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Havells India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 08:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.