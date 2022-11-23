English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE: SEBI Guidelines For Influencers
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gulf Oil Lubricants with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 23, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants


    Gulf Oil Lubricants is one of the leading private companies in the domestic lubricants business. The company reported volume growth at ~10% CAGR in FY17-22 • Total capacity of the company is 140 million litre.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Gulf Oil Lubricants at Rs 440/ share i.e. 6.6x FY24E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gulf Oil Lubricants - 14 -11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Gulf Oil Lubricants #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 02:47 pm