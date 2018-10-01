App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gujarat State Petronet with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated September 28, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat State Petronet


Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) have announced the final gas pipeline tariff for Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL). The upward revision in tariffs was above our estimates. Pipeline tariffs increased 28% from Rs 26.58/mmbtu (~Rs 1.1/scm) to Rs 34/mmbtu (~Rs 1.4/scm) for the main high pressure pipeline against our expectation of 20% increase in tariffs. Subsequently, we increase our tariff estimates by ~7.5% from Rs 1.35/scm to Rs 1.45/scm from H2FY19 onwards. The tariff revision has led to an increase in FY19E EPS by 6.2% and FY20E EPS by 11%.


Outlook


We value GSPL on an SOTP basis with investments at ~Rs 82.6 per share (Rs 98.3 earlier) and standalone business at Rs 117 per share (Rs 101.7 earlier) to arrive at a target price of Rs 200 with HOLD recommendation.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 1, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #Gujarat State Petronet #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

