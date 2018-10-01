Hold Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) have announced the final gas pipeline tariff for Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL). The upward revision in tariffs was above our estimates. Pipeline tariffs increased 28% from Rs 26.58/mmbtu (~Rs 1.1/scm) to Rs 34/mmbtu (~Rs 1.4/scm) for the main high pressure pipeline against our expectation of 20% increase in tariffs. Subsequently, we increase our tariff estimates by ~7.5% from Rs 1.35/scm to Rs 1.45/scm from H2FY19 onwards. The tariff revision has led to an increase in FY19E EPS by 6.2% and FY20E EPS by 11%.

Outlook

We value GSPL on an SOTP basis with investments at ~Rs 82.6 per share (Rs 98.3 earlier) and standalone business at Rs 117 per share (Rs 101.7 earlier) to arrive at a target price of Rs 200 with HOLD recommendation.

