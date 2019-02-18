App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gujarat State Petronet with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat State Petronet


Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) reported its Q3FY19 result, which were below our estimates on the profit front mainly on account of higher than estimated other expenses and one-offs on revenue. Revenues increased 29.6% YoY to Rs 453.8 crore, below our estimate of Rs 470.6 crore due to write-off of disputed revenue of ~Rs 20 crore Volumes came in at 34.5 mmscmd, in line with our estimates. However, due to increase in other expenses by 90.8% YoY to Rs 80.4 crore (our estimate: Rs 40.9 crore), EBITDA at Rs 353.2 crore came in below our estimates of Rs 417.9 crore Hence, PAT was at Rs 173.6 crore, below our estimate of Rs 211.5 crore.


Outlook


We value GSPL on an SOTP basis with investments at ~Rs 67.2 per share (Rs 79.6 earlier) and standalone business at ~Rs 112.4 per share to arrive at a target price of Rs 180 with HOLD recommendation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 18, 2019 04:01 pm

#Gujarat State Petronet #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

