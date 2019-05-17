App
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gujarat Pipavav; target of Rs 90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gujarat Pipavav with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated dated May 16, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Pipavav


Gujarat Pipavav Port’s (GPPL) container volumes grew a mere 7% YoY, which reflected lower transhipment volumes (management indicated the impact was mainly due to Chinese new year). Bulk and liquid volumes grew 58% and 14%, respectively, mainly due to higher growth in fertiliser and LPG volumes, respectively, while Ro-Ro volumes remained weak, leading to overall revenue growth of 9% YoY. Subsequently, EBITDA margins fell 95 bps due to higher fertiliser handling costs. Hence, PAT grew 5% YoY. The management expects FY20 to remain strong on container volume growth.


Outlook


However, an unfavourable product mix, rising competition with other ports and continuance of subdued margins in the short to medium term has led us to revise our target price to Rs 90 (at FY21E P/E multiple of 14) with a HOLD rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 17, 2019 05:15 pm

