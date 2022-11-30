English
    Hold Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    November 30, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Gas


    Gujarat Gas is one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies with highest sales volume among listed peers. Sales volume grew at 15% CAGR in FY17-22 driven by industrial PNG • The company benefitted from the NGT order for Morbi industrial area.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value GGL at Rs 550 i.e. 19.8x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Gujarat Gas - 16 -11-2022 - icici
    first published: Nov 30, 2022 03:45 pm