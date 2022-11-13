Hold Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 530: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Gujarat Gas

We maintain our FY23/24E earnings. GGAS reported better than expected Q2 results with EBIDTA/PAT of Rs6.4bn (+6%Q/Q; PLe Rs4.9bn) and Rs4.0bn (+6.1%Q/Q; PLe Rs3.0bn) due to sharp improvement in margins. Q2 industrial volumes were down to 4.5mmscmd (-32%QoQ), as demand shifted to cheaper Propane which amounted to 2.5mmscmd. Drop in spot LNG prices to USD24/mmbtu is positive, however, emergence of propane as a competing fuel will limit GGAS’s margins/volume growth. Company has cut prices by Rs5/scm recently to pass on drop in gas prices, however, GGAS is likely to face growth challenges.

Outlook

We like GGAS as a structural play on industrial gas demand and accordingly maintain our ‘HOLD’ rating with DCF based PT of Rs530 (Unchanged).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE