English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 530: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 13, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Gujarat Gas


    We maintain our FY23/24E earnings. GGAS reported better than expected Q2 results with EBIDTA/PAT of Rs6.4bn (+6%Q/Q; PLe Rs4.9bn) and Rs4.0bn (+6.1%Q/Q; PLe Rs3.0bn) due to sharp improvement in margins. Q2 industrial volumes were down to 4.5mmscmd (-32%QoQ), as demand shifted to cheaper Propane which amounted to 2.5mmscmd. Drop in spot LNG prices to USD24/mmbtu is positive, however, emergence of propane as a competing fuel will limit GGAS’s margins/volume growth. Company has cut prices by Rs5/scm recently to pass on drop in gas prices, however, GGAS is likely to face growth challenges.


    Outlook


    We like GGAS as a structural play on industrial gas demand and accordingly maintain our ‘HOLD’ rating with DCF based PT of Rs530 (Unchanged).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gujarat Gas - 10 -11-2022 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Gujarat Gas #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:41 pm