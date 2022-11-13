Hold Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 530: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Gujarat Gas
We maintain our FY23/24E earnings. GGAS reported better than expected Q2 results with EBIDTA/PAT of Rs6.4bn (+6%Q/Q; PLe Rs4.9bn) and Rs4.0bn (+6.1%Q/Q; PLe Rs3.0bn) due to sharp improvement in margins. Q2 industrial volumes were down to 4.5mmscmd (-32%QoQ), as demand shifted to cheaper Propane which amounted to 2.5mmscmd. Drop in spot LNG prices to USD24/mmbtu is positive, however, emergence of propane as a competing fuel will limit GGAS’s margins/volume growth. Company has cut prices by Rs5/scm recently to pass on drop in gas prices, however, GGAS is likely to face growth challenges.
Outlook
We like GGAS as a structural play on industrial gas demand and accordingly maintain our ‘HOLD’ rating with DCF based PT of Rs530 (Unchanged).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.