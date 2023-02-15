Hold Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 530: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Gujarat Gas

We maintain our FY23/24E earnings. Gujarat Gas (GGAS) reported better than expected Q3 results with EBIDTA and PAT of Rs5.8bn (-9%Q/Q; PLe Rs3.6bn) and Rs3.7bn (-8.1%Q/Q; PLe Rs1.9bn), led by higher than expected margins. Q3 industrial volumes were down to 4.1mmscmd (from Q4FY21 peak of 9.6), as demand shifted to cheaper Propane of ~2.5mmscmd. Further, drop in spot LNG prices to ~USD20/mmbtu is positive and has helped the company reduce industrial gas prices by Rs7/scm to Rs46 in Jan-23.

Outlook

However, propane prices need to be watched because they may emerge as significant competition in future. We like GGAS business model given strong downstream demand across ceramics, agrochemicals and pharma sector accompanied by CNG which will be a strong growth driver. Maintain ‘HOLD’ rating with DCF based PT of Rs530 (Unchanged).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gujarat Gas - 14 -02 - 2023 - prabhu