 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Aug 07, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas is one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies with highest sales volume among listed peers. Sales volume grew at 15% CAGR in FY17-22 driven by industrial PNG • The company benefitted from NGT order for Morbi industrial area.

Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value GGL at Rs 500 i.e. 23x P/E on FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gujarat Gas - 050822 - ici

Broker Research
TAGS: #Gujarat Gas #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Aug 7, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.