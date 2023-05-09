English
    Hold Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 450: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 07, 2023.

    May 09, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Gujarat Gas

    Our channel checks in Morbi suggests that 1) Gujarat gas (GGAS) gas sales volumes have nearly doubled from Q3FY23 lows of ~2mmscmd as gas prices have become cheaper to competing propane by Rs0.5-1/scm, however, industrial gross margins are likely to be at ~Rs2.7/scm 2) 85% of players have dual fuel (propane/GGas) capacity and they switch for cheaper option daily 3) dealer off-take of ceramic products remain low, due to high price volatility 4) domestic demand remains sluggish, while export growth is healthy due to falling gas and freight cost.


    Outlook

    We maintain our volumes and earnings for GGAS and expect high competition to keep margins/volumes in check. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with DCF based PT of Rs450 (unchanged).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 9, 2023 02:18 pm