English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 445: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 445 in its research report dated August 04, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 07, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
    Hold

    Hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Gujarat Gas

    Gujarat Gas (GUJGA) has delivered a weak Q1FY24, with 36% YoY dip in EBITDA/ 44% dip in PAT to INR 3.9bn/INR 2.2bn, missing I-Sec estimates of EBITDA/PAT of INR 7/4.6bn, respectively. The miss was due to a 5% YoY dip in volumes and a sharp 32% dip in EBITDA/scm. The drop in margins is despite the 24% YoY decline in blended gas costs, as the pressure from declining propane prices has driven a 23% YoY dip in average sales realisations, while opex/scm has also risen 13% YoY. GUJGA also announced an investment of INR 1bn in GSPC LNG which owns the 5mtpa Mundra LNG regas terminal for a 7.87% equity stake.

    Outlook

    Management has guided long-term advantages in transportation costs and loading access as key strategic reasons for the investment, but we remain cautious on medium-term prospects of the company on both volumes and margins. HOLD rating stays (refer our detailed note dated July 12, 2023 here).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gujarat Gas - 04 -08 - 2023 - isc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Gujarat Gas #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:58 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!