Hold Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 445: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas (GUJGA) has delivered a weak Q1FY24, with 36% YoY dip in EBITDA/ 44% dip in PAT to INR 3.9bn/INR 2.2bn, missing I-Sec estimates of EBITDA/PAT of INR 7/4.6bn, respectively. The miss was due to a 5% YoY dip in volumes and a sharp 32% dip in EBITDA/scm. The drop in margins is despite the 24% YoY decline in blended gas costs, as the pressure from declining propane prices has driven a 23% YoY dip in average sales realisations, while opex/scm has also risen 13% YoY. GUJGA also announced an investment of INR 1bn in GSPC LNG which owns the 5mtpa Mundra LNG regas terminal for a 7.87% equity stake.

Outlook

Management has guided long-term advantages in transportation costs and loading access as key strategic reasons for the investment, but we remain cautious on medium-term prospects of the company on both volumes and margins. HOLD rating stays (refer our detailed note dated July 12, 2023 here).

