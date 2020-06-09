App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 290: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated June 08, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Gas


Gujarat Gas’ Q4FY20 results were marginally below our estimates on the profitability front while sales volume were above estimates. Revenues increased 39.8% YoY to Rs 2666.6 crore (our estimate: Rs 2281.7 crore). Volumes increased sharply 53% YoY to 9.9 mmscmd. Realisation was at Rs 29.5/scm (our estimate: Rs 29/scm). Gross margins were at Rs 7.1/scm, below our estimate of Rs 8.1/scm. Although gross margins increased QoQ, growth was lower than our estimates due to higher percentage procurement of high priced contracted LNG. Hence, EBITDA was at Rs 426.7 crore, up 67.9% YoY (our estimate: Rs 462.2 crore). Subsequently, PAT increased 111.1% YoY to Rs 245.9 crore (our estimate: Rs 259 crore), also supported by lower tax rate.



Outlook


Currently, sales volume are at 5.5 mmscmd, down ~45% from pre-Covid level. In H1FY21E, we expect report volume de-growth with growth set to be seen from Q3FY21E onwards. In the long term, increase in volumes driven by regulatory tailwinds, further penetration in existing geographical areas (GAs) and aggressive expansion in newly acquired gas will lead to sustainable growth. Due to recent run up in stock price, we revise our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD and maintain TP of Rs 290 (18x FY22E EPS).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 01:51 pm

tags #Gujarat Gas #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

