Hold Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas made an announcement to split shares with its Q2FY19 results on November 3, 2018. The Board approved the sub-division of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of face value Rs 2 each fully paid. The record date for the same is January 16, 2019 while the ex-date for the same is today i.e. January 15, 2019. Consequently, Gujarat Gas’ share price, as per yesterday's closing price, has dropped to Rs 133.6/ share from Rs 668/share. Currently, the stock is trading at Rs 147/share. Our target price has also been revised to Rs 150/share from Rs 750/share post-split.

Outlook

We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock post the current run-up in the stock price.

