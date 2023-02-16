Hold Gujarat Gas of Rs 520: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) reported Q3FY23 EBITDA/PAT of Rs5.8bn/3.7bn, down 9%/8% QoQ and 17%/20% above our estimates on gross margin beat, as gas costs declined 8% QoQ, while weak volumes absolved the need for high-cost spot LNG intake. Total gas sales volume fell 36% YoY and 4% QoQ to 7.3mmscmd (1% miss). Industrial PNG was down 52% YoY/9% QoQ to 4.1mmscmd, owing to Morbi, down to 2.1mmscmd. CNG rose 12% YoY/5% QoQ to 2.4mmscmd. Domestic PNG was flat YoY at 0.7mmscmd. Net realization fell 3% QoQ, while unit gas cost declined 4%, resulting in a marginal 1% contraction in gross margin to Rs12.8/scm (11% beat). Unit opex rose 8% to Rs4.1/scm. EBITDA/scm was down 5% QoQ to Rs8.7 (up almost 4x YoY on a low base).



Outlook

We have cut our FY23-25E EPS estimates by 5-7%, building 4-6% lower volumes and rollover to Mar-25E and retain our Mar-24 TP at Rs520. Owing to volatile LNG and alternate fuel prices, Morbi uncertainty, and expensive valuations, we maintain HOLD on GGL.

For all recommendations report, click here

Broker Research