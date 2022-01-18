MARKET NEWS

Hold GTPL Hathway; target of Rs 290: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on GTPL Hathway with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated January 18, 2022.

January 18, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on GTPL Hathway


GTPL Hathway (GTPL) is a leading MSO (No. 1 in terms of subscribers) offering cable television (CATV) and broadband services with a strong presence in Gujarat (No. 1 in terms of subscribers). • Expansion into new states and digitisation has led to strong topline and earnings growth of ~27% and ~86% CAGR, respectively, over FY16-21.



Outlook


We maintain HOLD rating on the stock as cable growth is yet to pick up and we would monitor broadband trajectory ahead . We roll over to FY24 and value GTPL at Rs 290 i.e. 14x FY24E P/E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #GTPL Hathway #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jan 18, 2022 04:16 pm

