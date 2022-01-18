Hold GTPL Hathway; target of Rs 290: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on GTPL Hathway

GTPL Hathway (GTPL) is a leading MSO (No. 1 in terms of subscribers) offering cable television (CATV) and broadband services with a strong presence in Gujarat (No. 1 in terms of subscribers). • Expansion into new states and digitisation has led to strong topline and earnings growth of ~27% and ~86% CAGR, respectively, over FY16-21.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on the stock as cable growth is yet to pick up and we would monitor broadband trajectory ahead . We roll over to FY24 and value GTPL at Rs 290 i.e. 14x FY24E P/E.

