App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold GSK Consumer; target of Rs 8340: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on GSK Consumer with a target price of Rs 8340 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on GSK Consumer


Net revenue for the quarter grew 7.9% YoY to Rs 1,194.3 crore on the back of 5.4% volume growth. However, domestic volume growth was slower at 4% YoY with export region growing 15% during the quarter (due to inclusion of Malaysian territory). The growth is largely led by increasing contribution of sachets. Other income increased by ~40% on account of clearance of old vender balances. Adjusting for one off, it has grown by 15%. EBITDA increased 21.8% to Rs 280.4 crore and EBITDA margins increased 268 bps to 23.5% on the back of 150 bps savings on overhead expenses, 110 bps lower advertisement spend to sales and 40 bps gross margins expansion. PAT witnessed growth of 23.8% YoY to Rs 248.1 crore aided by higher other income and higher operating profit.


Outlook


We maintain our target price of Rs 8340/share on the stock with HOLD recommendation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #GSK Consumer #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.