App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Grindwell Norton; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Grindwell Norton with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated May 25, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Grindwell Norton


Grindwell Norton (GNL) reported muted Q4FY20 numbers across operational parameters owing to overall automotive, industrial slowdown amid Covid-19. Revenues came in at Rs 365.9 crore, down 9.7% YoY. Abrasives, ceramics, new initiatives segment contributed ~60%, ~31%, ~9%, respectively. EBITDA margins were at 16.5%, down marginally by 20 bps YoY. This was primarily due to a decline in gross margins by ~20 bps YoY to 55.3% for the quarter. However, the margin decline was partly offset by lower power & fuel and other expenses, which were down 10.8%, 23% YoY, respectively. PAT de-grew 1.4% to Rs 41.8 crore, YoY, primarily aided by lower taxes. It has also recommended a dividend of Rs 7.5 per share.



Outlook


Going forward, we expect stable growth in plastics segment due to niche value added products in life sciences. However, industrial/automotive slowdown will continue to affect abrasive, ceramics segments. On the whole, abrasives, ceramics, new initiatives are expected to grow at CAGR of -0.6%, 2.6%, 2.0%, respectively, in FY20-22E. With cash balance of Rs 429 crore, debt-free status, we believe GNL is well placed to gain from any revival with strong market share in key segments. We value GNL at 33x FY22E EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs 550 & change our rating from BUY to HOLD.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 26, 2020 01:49 pm

tags #Grindwell Norton #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

BJP leaders trying to destabilise Maharashtra government: Balasaheb Thorat

BJP leaders trying to destabilise Maharashtra government: Balasaheb Thorat

Tata Trusts ties up with 2 medical institutions for online training of staff to manage COVID-19

Tata Trusts ties up with 2 medical institutions for online training of staff to manage COVID-19

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.