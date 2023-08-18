Hold Grindwell Norton; target of Rs 2330: ICICI Securities

Hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities' research report on Grindwell Norton

Grindwell Norton (GWN) Q1FY24 reported a subdued set of numbers with consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT growing 4.8%/4.9%/4% YoY respectively. Revenue growth was led mainly by ceramics & plastics and IT businesses of the company. Abrasives revenue was flat YoY (CUMI Abrasives grew 5% YoY in Q1FY24), impacted by increased Chinese dumping and weak export demand, which are key monitorables for the near team. From a long-term perspective, we remain positive on GWN due to its strong portfolio and sturdy demand in inter alia industrial, construction, paint, infra and metal finishing, and advanced manufacturing.

Outlook

Company sees strong opportunities in sunrise industries such as EV, battery solutions, etc. We marginally tweak our earnings estimates and downgrade to HOLD with a revised target price of INR 2,330.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Grindwell Norton - 17 -08 - 2023 - isc