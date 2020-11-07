Hold Greenply Industries; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Greenply Industries with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Greenply Industries
Greenply Industries’ (GIL) H1FY21 performance was more about balance sheet than P&L due to Covid-19 impact on overall demand as well as production. The company has reduced its consolidated debt by ~Rs 73 crore in H1FY21 to Rs 195 crore driven by strong receivables collection and moving to stricter working capital control. GIL’s Q1 consolidated topline declined 22.3% YoY at Rs 295.5 crore impacted by ~31% decline in standalone (plywood revenues) at Rs 238.4 crore. Consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 32.3 crore, down 27.9% YoY, with margins at 10.9%, down 90 bps YoY. PAT was down 30% YoY at Rs 18.6 crore.
Outlook
Hence, we maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 95/share (14x FY22E earnings).
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.