HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Greenply Industries; target of Rs 270: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Greenply Industries with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated June 01, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Greenply Industries


Greenply continued its weak performance with low-single-growth in plywood volume in 4QFY18 (led by low-end segment and a drop in realisations) while MDF volume fell 25% YoY on intense competition (took a series of price cuts in 4QFY18). Adjusted for GST refund (INR 170mn) and forex loss (on MDF borrowing), the ply/MDF segments’ EBITDA declined 23%/36% YoY. The impending demerger (premium plywood unit in Rudrapur will go to the MDF business; will need to create a new distribution set-up for ply) may result in a market share loss for Greenply.


Outlook


We now value Greenply using SoTP (plywood business at 16x; MDF at 20x) to arrive at a Mar’19 TP of INR 270. We remain cautious and maintain HOLD


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 14, 2018 04:01 pm

tags #Greenply Industries #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations

