you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Greenply Industries; target of Rs 140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Greenply Industries with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Greenply Industries


Greenply Industries’ (GIL) topline grew 15.9% YoY to Rs 462.9 crore on account of strong growth in plywood business EBITDA margins contracted sharply by 300 bps YoY to 12.6% on account of weak realisation in the MDF segment PAT declined 1% YoY to Rs 35.7 crore mainly on lower-than-expected finance cost at -Rs 1.7 crore.


Outlook


However, it could take 18-24 months for stability in MDF prices due to supply glut in MDF. While we expect MDF margins at 16-17% in medium term with better utilisation level and stability in MDF prices, it would still be below our initial expectation of 20-25%. Overall, we maintain our HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 140/share (~14x FY20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 19, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Greenply Industries #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

