Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 792: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Greenlam Industries with a target price of Rs 792 in its research report dated June 23, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Greenlam Industries


Greenlam Industries (GRLM) has reported an impressive beat on EBITDA margins in Q4FY20 led by a sharp gross margin improvement in laminate and allied product segment, which in turn was led by superior product mix and lower input costs. This was despite losing revenues to the tune of Rs400mn-500mn in Mar’20 due to lockdown. Veneer and allied product segment however continues to disappoint with losses swelling YoY due to operating deleverage and muted realisation amid higher competitive intensity.



Outlook


With GRLM foreseeing strong market share gain opportunity in both domestic and export laminate markets in the near to medium term, we build-in a steady-state recovery in laminates segment starting Q2FY21. Maintain HOLD.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 25, 2020 07:59 am

tags #Greenlam Industries #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Madhya Pradesh to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases from July 1

WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 million

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

