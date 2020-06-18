Hold Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 84: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Greaves Cotton

Greaves Cotton (GCL) reported weak set of numbers with revenue de-growth of 32% YoY was impacted due to decline in volumes amid auto slowdown and Covid-19 related lockdown. Decline in revenue and rise in cost due to BS-VI transition impacted operating performance of the company. EBITDA for the quarter declined by 56% YoY to Rs 306 mn while EBITDA margin contracted sharply by 475bps YoY to 8.5%. Adjusted PAT for the quarter fell by 70% YoY to Rs 151 mn.

Outlook

We downgrade our rating to ‘Hold’ from ‘Accumulate’ with revised target price of Rs 84.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.