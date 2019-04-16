Hold Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 155: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton

GCL 3W business is expected to remain under pressure over the next two years driven by a shift towards gasoline/CNG engines. Margins drop also projected due to increased costs due to shift to BS6 norms and increased proportion of low margin multi-brand products and electric scooters. Earnings growth likely to decelerate to 5% CAGR over FY2019-2021 period.

Outlook

We retain our Hold recommendation on the stock of Greaves cotton Limited (GCL) with a revised PT of Rs 155.

