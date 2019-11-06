Hold Greaves Cotton target of Rs 150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton

GCL’s revenue growth to moderate substantially in FY20 to flat growth attributable to sustained weakness in automotive demand and slowdown in the aftermarket and agri business. Margin pressures to sustain given the negative operating leverage and increased losses in the electric two wheeler business. OPM’s to dip 100 bps to 12.5% in FY20. Earnings to fall 11% in FY20; Have cut FY20 and FY21 earnings estimates cut by 2-3%. Valuations at 19x FY21 earnings are close to historical average of 17-18x.

Outlook

We retain our Hold rating on Greaves Cotton Ltd (GCL) with an unchanged PT of Rs 150.Q2 results missed estimates due to margin miss on account of adverse mix and higher RM costs.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

10th