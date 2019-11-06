App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Greaves Cotton target of Rs 150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Greaves Cotton with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated November 05, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton


GCL’s revenue growth to moderate substantially in FY20 to flat growth attributable to sustained weakness in automotive demand and slowdown in the aftermarket and agri business. Margin pressures to sustain given the negative operating leverage and increased losses in the electric two wheeler business. OPM’s to dip 100 bps to 12.5% in FY20. Earnings to fall 11% in FY20; Have cut FY20 and FY21 earnings estimates cut by 2-3%. Valuations at 19x FY21 earnings are close to historical average of 17-18x.


Outlook


We retain our Hold rating on Greaves Cotton Ltd (GCL) with an unchanged PT of Rs 150.Q2 results missed estimates due to margin miss on account of adverse mix and higher RM costs.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Nov 6, 2019 11:41 am

tags #Greaves Cotton #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

