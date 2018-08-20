Hold Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Greaves Cotton

Greaves Cotton’s (GCL) reported revenues came in at Rs 458.2 crore, up 12.8% YoY nearly in line with our estimates of Rs 461.4 crore. The engine segment revenues came in at Rs 433.4 crore, down 1.3% while other segment revenues were at Rs 24.8 crore, up 66.3% During Q1FY19, EBITDA came in at Rs 60.9 crore, up 10.1% YoY (vs. our estimate: Rs 66.6 crore). EBITDA margins came in at 13.3%, down marginally by 30 bps YoY. Hence, it was below our estimate of 14.2%. The key reason for the variance was due to higher than expected operating expenses owing to commodity price inflation PAT came in at Rs 39.8 crore, down marginally by 3.2% YoY owing to increase in effective tax rate, which was at 31.6% for the quarter GCL’s net working capital (NWC) days have reduced from 40 days in FY17 to 18 days in FY18 due to operational efficiencies. The fixed asset turnover has improved from 5x in Q1FY18 to 6x in Q1FY19.

Outlook

Continued focus on cost rationalisation, strategic planning and segments such as aftermarket sales (including multi brand spares and Greaves Care business) are expected to provide much needed growth uptick coupled with new launches in the power gensets and farm equipment segments. We believe this will lead to 9% revenue CAGR in FY18-20E. At 16x FY20E, the stock reasonably discounts medium term prospects coupled with superior dividend yield. Any positives on the new technology tie-up can re-rate the stock. Till then, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 140/share.

