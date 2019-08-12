App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 125: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Greaves Cotton with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton


GCL’s revenue growth to moderate substantially in FY20 to 3% attributable to sustained weakness in automotive demand and slowdown in the aftermarket and agri business. Margin pressures to sustain given the negative operating leverage and increased losses in the electric two wheeler business. OPM’s to dip 100 bps to 12.5% in FY20. Earnings to fall 17% in FY20; FY20 and FY21 earnings estimates cut by 13% each to factor in the concerns. Valuations at 17.3x FY21 earnings are close to historical average of 17- 18x.


Outlook


We retain our Hold rating on Greaves Cotton Ltd (GCL) with a revised PT of Rs 125.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Greaves Cotton #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

