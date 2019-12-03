App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Grasim Industries target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Grasim Industries with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated December 02, 2019.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Grasim Industries


The telecom sector witnessed two key developments in less than a fortnight, related to tariff hike and moratorium of two years for spectrum payments. The developments bring sanity to the industry and are positive over long term for VIL. The disbanding of Committee of Secretaries, no reduction in licence fees and Supreme Court’s order of payment of AGR-related dues in less than three months remain key hangovers. We continue to believe VIL’s funding requirement as a key hangover on Grasim.


Outlook


We retain Hold on Grasim Industries Limited (Grasim) with a revised PT of Rs. 850, factoring increased market capitalisation of Aditya Birla Capital and Vodafone Idea along with rolling forward our valuation multiple for the standalone business.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #Grasim Industries #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.