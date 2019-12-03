Hold Grasim Industries target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Grasim Industries

The telecom sector witnessed two key developments in less than a fortnight, related to tariff hike and moratorium of two years for spectrum payments. The developments bring sanity to the industry and are positive over long term for VIL. The disbanding of Committee of Secretaries, no reduction in licence fees and Supreme Court’s order of payment of AGR-related dues in less than three months remain key hangovers. We continue to believe VIL’s funding requirement as a key hangover on Grasim.

Outlook

We retain Hold on Grasim Industries Limited (Grasim) with a revised PT of Rs. 850, factoring increased market capitalisation of Aditya Birla Capital and Vodafone Idea along with rolling forward our valuation multiple for the standalone business.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.