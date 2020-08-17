Hold Grasim Industries; target of Rs 709: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Grasim Industries

Q1 results were impacted by volume declines across segments due to the lockdowns. EBITDA loss stood at Rs1.45bn (estimate of Rs692mn), due to higher-than-estimated losses in the VSF and Textile segments. The net loss at Rs2.1bn was below the estimate of Rs2.4bn. Key positives: a) Cost-saving initiatives restricted the Chemical segment’s OPM decline at 2.2pp qoq; b) Employee cost reduction of 21% yoy/25.5% qoq. Key negatives: a) 70% yoy volume decline in the VSF segment; b) higher losses in the Textile segment. Capacity utilization has improved for VSF and Caustic soda. VSF’s capacity utilization stood at 79% in Jul’20 vs. 48% in Jun’20. Caustic soda capacity utilization was at 78% in Jul’20 vs. 70% in Jun’20. Textile demand is expected to be at 90-95% of normal levels in Q4FY21. Capacity addition of 223KTPA for VSF will be complete by Q3FY22E.

Outlook

We reduce EBITDA estimates by 35.9%/6.3%/10.3% for FY21/22/23 on lower volume/pricing assumptions. We raise the TP to Rs709 from Rs589 as we had increased the TP of UltraTech earlier. We maintain the Hold rating.

