Hold Grasim Industries; target of Rs 681: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Grasim Industries

Both of Grasim’s key verticals were stressed in Q1 as volumes and profitability slumped led by COVID-19 led disruptions in user industries. Company reported operating and net loss at standalone level. Management to incur lower capex for FY2021 as it pauses chemicals segment in a weak environment; focus would be on expanding viscose segment. Meanwhile, we believe investors can directly invest in UltraTech Cement (which forms ~70% of Grasim’s SOTP valuation).

Outlook

We retain our Hold rating on Grasim with a revised PT of Rs. 681 on lowering of standalone earnings estimates and weak outlook for standalone business in the medium term.

