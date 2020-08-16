172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-grasim-industries-target-of-rs-681-sharekhan-5707861.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Grasim Industries; target of Rs 681: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Grasim Industries with a target price of Rs 681 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Grasim Industries


Both of Grasim’s key verticals were stressed in Q1 as volumes and profitability slumped led by COVID-19 led disruptions in user industries. Company reported operating and net loss at standalone level. Management to incur lower capex for FY2021 as it pauses chemicals segment in a weak environment; focus would be on expanding viscose segment. Meanwhile, we believe investors can directly invest in UltraTech Cement (which forms ~70% of Grasim’s SOTP valuation).



Outlook


We retain our Hold rating on Grasim with a revised PT of Rs. 681 on lowering of standalone earnings estimates and weak outlook for standalone business in the medium term.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:21 am

tags #Grasim Industries #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.