Hold Grasim Industries; target of Rs 681: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Grasim Industries with a target price of Rs 681 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.
Sharekhan's research repor on Grasim Industries
Both of Grasim’s key verticals were stressed in Q1 as volumes and profitability slumped led by COVID-19 led disruptions in user industries. Company reported operating and net loss at standalone level. Management to incur lower capex for FY2021 as it pauses chemicals segment in a weak environment; focus would be on expanding viscose segment. Meanwhile, we believe investors can directly invest in UltraTech Cement (which forms ~70% of Grasim’s SOTP valuation).
Outlook
We retain our Hold rating on Grasim with a revised PT of Rs. 681 on lowering of standalone earnings estimates and weak outlook for standalone business in the medium term.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.