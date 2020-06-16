App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Grasim Industries; target of Rs 634: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Grasim Industries with a target price of Rs 634 in its research report dated June 12, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Grasim Industries


In Q4FY2020, Grasim’s standalone earnings were marginally better than expectation. Viscose division clocked better OPM than chemicals division due to lower input costs. Chemicals continued to suffer due to supply overhang. Management expects 80-85% demand to return in Q3FY2020. It would be finalising its capex plan in the next quarter post reviewing the economic environment. Meanwhile, we believe investors can directly invest in UltraTech (which comprises ~70% of Grasim’s SOTP valuation).



Outlook


We retain Hold on Grasim Industries Limited (Grasim) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 634 led by weak outlook in its standalone business over near to medium term.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #Grasim Industries #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

New research suggests flushing may release aerosol droplets containing coronavirus

Business Insight | It’s raining deals as developers go all out to woo buyers

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

