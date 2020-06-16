Hold Grasim Industries; target of Rs 634: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Grasim Industries

In Q4FY2020, Grasim’s standalone earnings were marginally better than expectation. Viscose division clocked better OPM than chemicals division due to lower input costs. Chemicals continued to suffer due to supply overhang. Management expects 80-85% demand to return in Q3FY2020. It would be finalising its capex plan in the next quarter post reviewing the economic environment. Meanwhile, we believe investors can directly invest in UltraTech (which comprises ~70% of Grasim’s SOTP valuation).

Outlook

We retain Hold on Grasim Industries Limited (Grasim) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 634 led by weak outlook in its standalone business over near to medium term.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

