Hold Granules India; target of Rs 332: Sharekhan

Aug 12, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Granules India with a target price of Rs 332 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on Granules India

Granules is witnessing pressures that, have impacted the performance of the company in the near past, though the cost pressures have stabilized, but the costs still are at elevated levels and are likely to gradually cool off, hence a material improvement is still at a distance. The board of directors has approved a buyback amounting to 2.52% of the paid-up equity capital at a price of Rs 400 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 250 cr. The issue would be through the tendering route and promoters could also participate.

Outlook

We retain Hold recommendation on Granules a with revised PT of Rs. 332. Granules reported a healthy quarterly performance with revenues staging a strong double-digit growth on a y-o-y basis.

first published: Aug 12, 2022 03:31 pm
