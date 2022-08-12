English
    Hold Granules India; target of Rs 332: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Granules India with a target price of Rs 332 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Granules India


    Granules is witnessing pressures that, have impacted the performance of the company in the near past, though the cost pressures have stabilized, but the costs still are at elevated levels and are likely to gradually cool off, hence a material improvement is still at a distance. The board of directors has approved a buyback amounting to 2.52% of the paid-up equity capital at a price of Rs 400 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 250 cr. The issue would be through the tendering route and promoters could also participate.


    Outlook


    We retain Hold recommendation on Granules a with revised PT of Rs. 332. Granules reported a healthy quarterly performance with revenues staging a strong double-digit growth on a y-o-y basis.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 03:31 pm
