Hold Gokaldas Exports; target of Rs 425: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Gokaldas Exports

Gokaldas Exports (GEL) is one of India’s leading apparel exporters with an annual capacity of 36 million+ pieces. GEL focuses on manufacturing complex garmenting products that insulate it from other price based competition. Impressive clientele of leading international brands with ‘GAP’ and ‘H&M’ being major contributor to revenues. US contributes ~80% of sales • Under the leadership of the new MD (post exit of Blackstone in FY18), GEL has scripted a successful turnaround of its business operations.

Outlook

Demand headwinds in key markets in H2FY23 could subdue revenue growth. However, we believe GEL is a long term play in the apparel export space. Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value GEL at Rs 425 i.e. 16x FY24E EPS (earlier target price: Rs 415).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gokaldas Exports - 01-11-2022 - icici