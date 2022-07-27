Hold Gokaldas Exports; target of Rs 415: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gokaldas Exports

Gokaldas Exports (GEL) is one of India’s leading apparel exporters with an annual capacity of 36 million+ pieces. Gokaldas focuses on manufacturing complex garmenting products that insulate it from other price based competition. Impressive clientele of leading international brands with ‘GAP’ and ‘H&M’ being major contributor to revenues. US contributes ~80% of sales • Under the leadership of the new MD (post exit of Blackstone in FY18), Gokaldas has scripted a successful turnaround of its business operations.

Outlook

However, we believe GEL is a long term play in the apparel export space. We maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value GEL at Rs 415 i.e. 16x FY24E EPS.

