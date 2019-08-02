Hold Godrej Consumer Products target of Rs 650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) registered yet another quarter of subdued numbers in Q1FY2020 with consolidated revenue and adjusted PAT declining by ~4% and ~2%, respectively. Domestic business volumes grew by ~5%; value growth was flat due to an unfavourable revenue mix and price cuts in soaps. Domestic household insecticide (HI) segment continued to disappoint with revenue declining 4%; a revival will take time even as the company has undertaken adequate steps.

Outlook

We have reduced earnings estimates by ~2% each for FY20/FY21; maintain Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 650.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.