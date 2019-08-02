App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Godrej Consumer Products target of Rs 650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) registered yet another quarter of subdued numbers in Q1FY2020 with consolidated revenue and adjusted PAT declining by ~4% and ~2%, respectively. Domestic business volumes grew by ~5%; value growth was flat due to an unfavourable revenue mix and price cuts in soaps. Domestic household insecticide (HI) segment continued to disappoint with revenue declining 4%; a revival will take time even as the company has undertaken adequate steps.


Outlook


We have reduced earnings estimates by ~2% each for FY20/FY21; maintain Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 650.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 2, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Godrej Consumer Products #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

