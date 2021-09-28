MARKET NEWS

Hold Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1030: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 1030 in its research report dated September 27, 2021.

September 28, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Godrej Consumer Products


GCPL hosted an interaction with Mr. Akhil Chandra, Business Head - Indonesia, to give an update on the company's performance and strategy in Indonesia. The Indonesia business, which contributes ~16%/20% to GCPL's revenues/EBITDA, slowed down in FY21 due to macroeconomic/Covid-related headwinds. GCPL expects the business to recover gradually and achieve double-digit growth. Management highlighted steady performance and market share gains in home insecticides (HI) and the success of its Saniter brand in the hygiene space, which contributes ~10% of revenues. Air fresheners, which were hit hard, have been recovering since Q1, while high competitive intensity in wet wipes has been addressed through price/pack interventions. GCPL expects to defend its high operating margins (28%) through savings in media costs and the rising GT/e-commerce share (more margin accretive vs. MT) which is likely to offset inflationary pressures. GT direct reach is likely to increase from 160,000 to 200,000.



Outlook


Our estimates are unchanged as we already factor in a recovery in the Indonesia business. At 49x FY23E EPS, the stock appears fairly valued. Retain Hold with a TP of Rs1030.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Godrej Consumer Products #Hold #Recommendations
first published: Sep 28, 2021 03:33 pm

